Ottawa Police looking for volunteer who walked off with $4,000 in charity cash

Police are looking for a volunteer who appears to have walked off with $4,000 from a local charity walk this past weekend.



Carrie Habert, marketing director with Autism Speaks Canada, said it was shocking when they realized the money was missing.



“This has not happened before, luckily, but we are all reeling from these events from Sunday,” she said.

The event is the organization’s major fundraiser and features walks across the country. She said the Ottawa event raised over $70,000, not including the stolen cash. The money will help fund medical research, advocacy and support services for people living with autism.

Habert said they know who the volunteer is and have passed that information onto police. She said it’s distressing that this happened, but they rely on volunteers to make these events successful.

“We still believe the majority of people out there have their hearts in the right places and want to make sure we are doing what we can for people living with autism.”

The charity is looking at its cash-handling approach, but Habert said they have to also be conscious that they depend on volunteers.



“It’s a fine line you walk when you’re asking people to volunteer.”