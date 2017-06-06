Ottawa Police warn of increase in personal robberies

Ottawa police are warning the public about an increase in personal robberies and swarmings this year



Staff Sgt. Mike Haarbosch said they have seen 62 personal robberies so far this year, up 59 per cent from last year and 78 swarmings up 37 per cent from the same time last year. More troublingly, he said these incidents frequently involve knives.

“We are five months in, but we are also coming into traditionally what is the busiest time for these types of robberies,” said Haarbosch. “We are seeing an increase of weapons showing up in these, more often than not it’s knives.”

He said the crimes are happening right across the city and that the increased incidence, unlike previous spikes, can’t be linked to a new popular piece of technology that’s driving the trend.

“That is not the case here, so I am at a loss to attribute it to anything right now.”