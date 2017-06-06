Provincial announcement could mean big changes for Ottawa paramedics

Ontario has announced changes that, if implemented, would overhaul how paramedics do their jobs in Ottawa.

The three changes include a new dispatch system; allowing paramedics to transport patients to places other than hospitals; and providing funding for two pilot projects to allow firefighters trained as paramedics to respond to certain calls.

“We’ve been asking for a couple of these things for some time,” Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said.

The new dispatch system, which already exists in the GTA and in Niagara, allows dispatchers to prioritize calls more effectively, according to Ottawa’s Acting Paramedic Chief Peter Kelly, because they can decide if a call is an immediate threat to life or if it’s an urgent call that doesn’t require a “lights-and-sirens response.”

“With this current system, what we feel is that we’re running lights and sirens to calls unnecessarily,” Kelly said, adding only 30 per cent of calls require that type of emergency transport to hospital.

Kelly also supports allowing paramedics to take a patient to a clinic or community health centre, or treat and release them, if that’s what the patient needs.

“This opens up that door for us to look at other options, so be it mental health illnesses, simple fractures or anything like that, that could go to an urgent care clinic or family physicians,” he said.

Darryl Wilton, president of the Professional Paramedic Association of Ottawa, a professional development and patient advocacy organization, said the first two changes will have a “profoundly positive impact,” on patient care in the city.

But, he said, the ministry has not given enough information about how the proposal to send firefighters to some calls will work and he worries about patient safety.

“What education points will be in check? How will regulation work? How will patient safety be set up? How will quality assurance and quality improvement be insured?” he said.

He said he believes a better model is implementing paramedic rapid response units, which send paramedics in cars across the province. Ottawa already does this.