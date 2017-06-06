Separating railway from road in Barrhaven will cost more than $430 million

It will cost between $75 million and $145 million per crossing to separate the railway from the road at five intersections in Barrhaven, according to a new city report.

The report, which comes before the transportation committee on Wednesday, summarizes the Barrhaven and Merivale Road Rail Grade Separation Study.

The report estimates the cost for the project at approximately $430 million, not including related expenses like escalation costs, the potential provision of new piped service, OC Transpo’s detour operating costs or costs for environmental assessments.

The Transportation Safety Board had recommended Ottawa reconsider the need for this type of grade separation following the deadly crash between an OC Transpo bus and a VIA rail train on Sept. 18, 2013.

The study looked at the feasibility of separating the railway from the road in five spots: Woodroffe Avenue, the Transitway, Fallowfield Road, Merivale Road and Jockvale Road.

It recommends building overpasses for the railway at Woodroffe, the Transitway and Followfield because of the soil conditions. It recommends underpasses for Merivale Road and Jockvale Road.