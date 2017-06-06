Servicing capital renewal projects costs more than we thought

Future city budgets will need to allocate more money from taxation towards the renewal of capital projects, the Finance and Economic Development Committee heard Tuesday.

It will recommend to council next week that the contribution from taxation be increased by inflation plus an additional $10.5 million in the 2018 budget, and then inflation plus an additional $7.8 million per year, for 9 years, starting in the 2019 budget.

Some of that money in 2018, will come from unused funds that were previously allocated to Ottawa 2017.

City staff say this additional funding is needed to close a $70 million gap of funding for capital renewal projects, including the renewal of roads, building structures and parks.

The city currently owns assets that cost $19.4 billion to build or purchase, and servicing them will cost $195 million this year, but the city says it only has $125 million available.