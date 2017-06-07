Advocacy group rallies for landlord licences in Ottawa

Bedbugs, cockroaches and mould — all health concerns that tenants in Ottawa face, according to a group that advocates for low-income residents.

ACORN says implementing licences for landlords will fix the problems. They also want annual inspections and the names of landlords with multiple violations posted online.

About 30 people came out to a rally pushing for these changes at noon at Ottawa City Hall Wednesday. Daniel Tucker-Simmons, a lawyer with Avant Law LLP, who has represented tenants at Ontario’s Landlord and Tenant Board, was among them.

“The law does not apply very significant penalties,” he said. “The awards the board orders for failing to maintain housing standards, are so minimal,” there is no economic incentive for landlords to make necessary repairs, he said.

But David Lyman, a lawyer with Dickie & Lyman Lawyers LLP, and vice-president of the Eastern Ontario Landlord Organization, disagrees licensing is the solution.

“Those few landlords who are now ignoring their obligations, they’re probably as likely to ignore licensing requirements,” he said, adding a licencing system will cost money and those costs would be passed down to the consumer, increasing the cost of housing.

Under Ontario’s Residential Tenancies Act, convictions carry a maximum fine of $25,000 for an individual and $100,000 for a corporation.

Ottawa’s existing property-standards bylaw includes regulations for things like vermin prevention, structural soundness and plumbing, among others, but ACORN says it has more procedural steps and delays than other bylaws.

Lyman said he hasn’t heard of landlords not complying with work orders, but if it is happening, the solution is to “enforce the bylaws and provincial requirements that are already out there. The answer isn’t to impose more paperwork and more fees for the good landlords.”