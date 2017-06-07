Committee takes another step in bid to separate railway from road in Barrhaven

The transportation committee has approved the creation of a Barrhaven Rail Safety Program, and will request that city council fund the necessary environmental assessments.

The committee heard Wednesday that environmental assessments were necessary for rail-grade separations at Woodroffe Avenue, the Transitway and Fallowfield Road, as well as for a pathway at Jockvale Road.

Vivi Chi, manager of transportation planning, estimated the assessments — which and would look at the impact on the natural, social, transportation environment and include public consultation — would cost $3 million.

The full project to build two overpasses — one over both Woodroffe Avenue and the Transitway, and one over Fallowfield Road — and two underpasses — at Merivale and Jockvale Road — will cost at least $430 million.

“At some point grade separations will happen, so it’s best to get the planning work done and the design on the shelf for that opportunity when funds come,” Chi said, explaining an environmental assessment is usually a requirement to apply for federal or provincial funding.

“We don’t have a choice about how we leave our community and how we come back, we are crossing eight crossings,” Ward Coun.Jan Harder said. “So no matter even if you go around Barrhaven, you’re still crossing those crossings. The safer we can make it, the better it is.”