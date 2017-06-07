Committee approves lower speed limit, despite report saying it won’t make a difference
Transportation committee will recommend council implement a lower speed limit on a stretch of River Road.
A
A
The transportation committee will recommend city council lower the speed limit along a stretch of River Road, even though a city report says it likely won’t change driver behaviour.
If passed by council, the speed limit on River, between Lowen Drive and 110 metres south of Tewsley Drive will go down to 60 km/h, from the current 70 km/h.
However, according to the report submitted to committee Wednesday, the most recent speed survey conducted along that section of River Road, found most drivers travel much faster than the posted speed limit.
In fact, the 85th percentile speed — an international standard that calculates the actual speed of traffic in order to set a safe speed limit — was 87 km/h.
Because of this, the Transportation Services Department said it does not expect the operating speed along River Road “to be significantly reduced” by the lower speed limit “unless considerable police enforcement occurs on an on-going basis.”
In fact, according to the report, “posting a 60 km/h speed limit on a roadway where the operating speed is much greater, such as in the case of River Road, may increase the risk of collision.”
On Wednesday, councillors George Darouze and Shad Qadri dissented from the committee motion.
While the staff report on speed limits was created specifically for River Road, Ottawa will soon consider lowering the speed limits on other streets, as the recently passed Safe School Zones Act, gives municipalities the power to reduce speed limits in certain areas.
As such, it will have to consider the warning from this report that “the provision of speed limits considers the roadway function and its design. Implementing a speed limit that does not align with these considerations may result in enforcement difficulties and increases in traffic hazard.”
Mayor Jim Watson has said Ottawa will conduct a pilot project to reduce the default speed from 50 km/h to 40 km/h on some residential streets.
