National Gallery gives expanded presence to Indigenous art

The National Gallery of Canada will unveil new galleries next week that aim to bring Indigenous art more into the centre of the institution's frame.



Mark Mayer, president and CEO of the gallery, unveiled the new spaces to the media on Wednesday in advance of their public opening on June 15.

He said creating dedicated spaces for Indigenous art is part of a larger vision for the gallery to be more inclusive.

“It announces our way forward at the National Gallery with how we are going to be telling the story of Canadian art,” he said. “The gallery consulted Indigenous communities and elders to help in choosing and interpreting the works and translating some of the labels into Indigenous languages.”



Christine Lalonde, an associate curator of Indigenous art, said this a major step forward for the gallery.

“This is the strongest presence of Indigenous art ever in the history of the National Gallery of Canada and it’s permanent and ongoing.”

The gallery’s collection of Indigenous art is not as large as other collections and they borrowed many of the works currently on display from other museums.

Lalonde said that’s a challenge they’re working to address, but it also reflects history.



“For many years there was uncertainty about whether objects made my Indigenous people were art or anthropology and it always seemed to swing towards anthropology,” she said.



She said the gallery has a large collection of Inuit art a good collection of contemporary Indigenous art, but the historical works are now harder for them to find.

She said the work they have tells a bigger story about Canadian history and how art has evolved in Canada.