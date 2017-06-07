OC Transpo touts potential of LRT at Vanier transit meeting

The Confederation Line may not be laying track through east Ottawa neighbourhoods like Vanier and Overbrook, but city staff told people in those communities Tuesday night it will help their commutes.



The East of the Rideau Transit meeting, which took place Tuesday, was designed to show residents in the community new routes that are meant to improve commutes and offer options for riders in the east side of the city.

Coun. Mathieu Fleury said he was pleased to see that so many people had turned out in the community that has had many complaints about service.

Many residents asked for more frequent bus service on the realigned routes that OC Transpo put forward, as well as routes that extended into certain areas of the city.

Fleur said he’s hopeful the line will help transit in these communities.

“I think there is great opportunity how can you improve service, how can you improve reliability.”

The redesigned transit routes include many north-south connections designed to take people south to the Transitway. Fleury said if the service is reliable people will be make that change instead of relying on some of the often overcrowded east-west routes into downtown.