Phoneix online dashboard taken offline while govenrment makes changes
Website meant to track open cases hasn't been updated since March.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
An online dashboard that’s supposed to show the progress of the Phoenix pay system’s ongoing recovery has been taken offline, as the government shifts its approach to repairing the system.
Marie Lemay, deputy minister of public services and procurement, spoke to reporters last week about the Phoenix’s challenges, which after months of some progress saw an increase in outstanding-pay cases last month.
The number of open cases has climbed to 345,000 this past month, up from 265,000 the month prior. The government receives about 80,000 requests every month for payroll changes, and Lemay said if they get below 80,000 open cases, the system will be operating as it should.
Those numbers were not posted publicly; in fact the government hasn’t update their online dashboard since March.
Lemay said during last week’s briefing that the site is being redesigned so that it’s more clear.
“The government wants to continue to be open and transparent with employees and the public on this issue. This is a complex situation, and the associated numbers and concepts can be pretty confusing,” he said.
The previous dashboard focused on the government progress in resolving certain types of files, like parental leave or disability cases. Lemay said during the briefing that they’re now trying to resolve all employee issues.
“We’re currently working on a new version of the public service pay dashboard to ensure that we provide employees with useful information regarding our progress.”
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Robie Street makeover: Public presented with two visions - one high, one low - for development
-
Concerns raised over proposed locations for new J.L. Ilsley High School
-
'This is not good:' Police investigate young woman's suspicious death in Dartmouth
-
Major Halifax downtown condo project to cause traffic headaches