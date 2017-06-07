Restaurateur who hosted 'fit guys' Trudeau and Obama dishes on the whole affair

A “wall of people” gathered around the Liverpool House seafood restaurant in Montreal’s hip Little Burgundy neighbourhood on Tuesday night, both security personnel and onlookers hoping for a glimpse of the Prime Minister or his dining partner for the night, former President Barack Obama.

But inside, for owner David McMillan – proprieter of Montreal establishment Joe Beef – it was “business as usual.”

“We’ve served many important people,” he said. “The PM has been eating at the restaurant since before he was PM.”

Justin Trudeau had a reservation, McMillan said, but there was no advance warning about the plus-one he’d be bringing along. The staff “put two and two together” when they saw the heightened security and realized the ex-president was in town.

McMillan, a celebrated Montreal-based chef, may be best known for declaring in Foodism magazine that Toronto’s food scene had superseded his home city’s.

Having such high-powered guests was a “huge honour,” he said, especially because his daughter Dylan got to take a photo with the PM and the president.

“As a father that was a pretty big deal, for her to get a picture with those dudes,” he said.

“It’s pretty cool. I haven’t really processed it yet,” he continued. “We’re busy and we have to get back to work.” With Grand Prix weekend looming, the restaurant is “in the weeds” he said.

The two politicians feasted on oysters, asparagus, halibut with morel mushrooms and lobster spaghetti, while surrounded by other diners who happened to have reservations.