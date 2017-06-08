Attacks on Muslims in Oshawa probed as possible hate crimes

A woman has been charged with assault and uttering threats in a case that Durham police are treating as possible hate crimes targeting Muslims.

The first incident occurred on May 21 around 4:30 p.m. at the Oshawa Centre, a shopping mall at King St. and Stevenson Rd., police said in a news release Thursday.

They say a woman approached a couple and made threats to the female, who was wearing a hijab.

As the couple attempted walk away, police say a Muslim female bystander who intervened was kicked by the woman.

A man, who police say was also Muslim, was kicked while trying to intervene in the second altercation.

The next day, police say they responded to another incident involving the same woman at around 1:45 p.m. at Lakeview Park in Oshawa.

In that case, a woman of Muslim descent was pushed to the ground, police said.

Georgina Cassidy, 47, of Oshawa, has been charged with five counts of assault, one count of threatening death and one count of threatening bodily harm.

She was held for a bail hearing.