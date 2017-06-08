Curb Alert: Giveaway Weekend happening in Ottawa

We all know the old adage: one’s trash is another’s treasure. Well, treasure hunters, get ready — it’s Giveaway Weekend in Ottawa.

In a bid to reduce the amount of waste that goes to landfills, the city is encouraging residents to set unwanted stuff — books, furniture, household items, kitchen gadgets — on the curb for others to take home on June 10 and 11.

“We’re inviting the general public to consider that they can do even a little bit more to reuse and recycle,” Christine Collins, from the Public Works & Environmental Services Department, said. “There’s so many options out there to think about, or rethink, how you dispose of your waste."

Collins said people can put out almost anything they think someone could reuse or fix.

But skip the used children’s items. Items like baby walkers, cribs, car seats or strollers should not be set out, according to a warning from the Consumer Product Safety Bureau of Health Canada.

To participate, you simply need to put items at the curb with a “Free” sign. If you want to go treasure hunting, follow a simple etiquette: don’t walk on people’s lawns or gardens and only take items that are clearly marked as giveaways.