Five things to do in Ottawa this weekend, June 9-11

Have a sweet tooth? Of course you do, everyone does. Be prepared to indulge it heavily at Dessertfest at the Aberdeen Pavilion all weekend long. The event features offerings from a wide array of vendors. Kids 12 and under get in free.

A little more European – Sunday Embassies in the capital have been helping Ottawa celebrate Canada’s 150 th birthday all year, and the European Union is getting into the act. The free event at the Horticulture Building at Lansdowne will include food, music and dance. New Art Festival - Saturday and Sunday

Hidden Treasures – Saturday and Sunday



Don’t be surprised to find a lot of your neighbours leaving things by the curb as the city is marking spring giveaway weekend. The city is encouraging people to leave items they may no longer need by the curb and to go looking for items they may want.



The city asks that, if your castoffs are still near the curb at the end of the day, you bring them back inside.



Bioblitz – Saturday evening and Sunday



On Saturday evening and all day Sunday, people will have a chance to enjoy Gatineau Park and help identify the diversity of animals calling the park home.



The idea is to do a quick, comprehensive survey of the animals calling the park home in order to help better understand its diversity.