NCC holds open house on its environmental strategy

The National Capital Committee (NCC) held an inaugural public consultation on its new environmental strategy Wednesday night.

Organizers invited Ottawa residents to share their ideas about what the NCC’s goals should be when the NCC’s current strategy expires in March 2018.

Among the topics discussed: buildings, pathways, parkways, interprovincial bridges and parks, including Gatineau and Vincent Massey

Heather Parker, one of the attendees and an avid cyclist, asked the NCC to implement better signage on bike paths and to fast-track the renewal of the Prince of Wales Bridge.

“I’d like to make it easier for people to cycle in the capital because, for me, it’s not just a recreation thing. It’s a mode of transportation that I think we should be encouraging,” she said. “I live here but I still find that it’s confusing to navigate through downtown… I’m wondering what it must be like for tourists that don’t know this area at all.”

Katie Paris, the NCC’s director of environmental services, transportation planning, and real-estate transactions and development, said that the point of the event was to get the public to interact with the NCC at different stations to help them collaborate on ideas.

“We’re going to bring all of the suggestions that we get from the public, together with other sources of consultations,” she said, listing environmental groups, building managers, and municipal, provincial and federal governments as among the stakeholders.

Those who missed Wednesday’s meeting can submit ideas by e-mail.