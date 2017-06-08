Ottawa Humane calls for bull-riding boycott

The Ottawa Humane Society wants bull riding off the agenda at Lansdowne Park permanently.

The society launched a petition this week calling for people to boycott the Professional Bullriders Monster Energy Tour event happening at the Lansdowne arena on Friday.



The tour is visiting six provinces across the country and features 25 riders competing for a cash prize.

They also want the city to step in and stop any similar events from happening in Ottawa in the future.

Bruce Roney, executive director of the society, said it’s time for events like this to come to and end.

“They call them athletes, where as in fact it’s really a cruel practice.”

Roney argued the bulls are often subject to brutal measures. The petition calls not only for people to boycott the event, but for the city to stop future events from coming to town.