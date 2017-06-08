Parliament's first openly gay MP speaks 30 years later

In 1988, when Svend Robinson became Canada’s first openly gay MP, premiers mocked him, he was ridiculed in the House of Commons and someone threw a brick through his constituency office window.

He was among four openly gay politicians at any level of government in Canada.

On Thursday, more than 30 LGBT politicians from across the country applauded him at a first-of-its-kind summit, just off Parliament Hill.



Robinson told colleagues at the Canadian Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity’s politicians summit that the country has come a long way.



“It’s been a tough and long journey to get where we are at now. It’s important to remember that, but we are a world leader now.”



Still Robinson acknowledged the federal government still has more work to do, including offering an apology to LGBT people forced out of their jobs in the civil service.



Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault, the prime minister’s special advisor on LGBT issues, said that apology is coming.



“We’re committed to apologize in an inclusive and meaningful manner before the end of 2017,” he said.

Boissonnault said Robinson’s decision nearly 30 years ago was important, because it allowed him to forcefully confront the intolerance and bigotry even when it was in the House of Commons.

“Once he was out, he could call out that kind of behaviour.”



Jeremy Dias, executive director of the Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity, said bringing all of these politicians together for the first time was important.