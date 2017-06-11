‘Plan ahead’: Beefed-up security will be in effect for Canada Day celebrations

About half a million people are expected to descend on the downtown core for this year’s extended Canada Day celebrations.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said planning has been going on for more than a year to make sure the three days of activities — June 30, July 1 and July 2 — strike the right balance between security and fun.

The goal is “to ensure that we make Parliament Hill as accessible as possible, for as many Canadians as possible and visitors from around the world,” Watson said during a briefing at city hall on Friday, but he also stressed that enhanced security measures will be in place.

Screening tents run by the RCMP will be set up on Wellington Street and everyone will have to go through a checkpoint and bag-check before they can go on Parliament Hill.

“It’s going to take you a little longer to get through security to get on the Hill,” Watson said, adding that anyone planning to see a performance at 11 a.m., for example, shouldn’t “show up at five to 11 and assume you’re going to be whisked through very quickly.”

Ottawa’s Emergency Operations Centre will be running enhanced operations from June 24 until July 4.

Ottawa Police Chief Charles Bordeleau said there will be more police officers this year than last year, and anyone downtown will notice an enhanced police presence.

Local police will be working together with the RCMP, OPP and Gatineau officers, he said.

“This will be one of the largest Canada Day events and weekends that we’ve seen in history,” he said.

He would not go into specifics about the types of enhanced security measures that will be in place but he said that some past measures — including blocking certain streets with dump trucks as was done during New Year’s Eve celebrations this past year — have been effective.