City issues heat alert as Ottawa temperatures expected to soar
People warned to stay hydrated.
The city’s public health agency is warning people to take precaution as temperatures are set to soar Sunday and Monday.
After a cold and wet spring, temperatures are expected to rise above 31 C on today and tomorrow. Ottawa Public health issues a warning any time the temperature gets above that mark and night temperatures are not expected to fall below 20 C.
People are being warned that extreme heat can cause dehydration, heat stroke and exhaustion.
The agency wants people to stay hydrated, never leave children or pets in car and check in on neighbours who might struggle with the temperatures.