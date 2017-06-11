Have your say on two different Ottawa projects this week

This is your chance to tell the City of Ottawa exactly what you think about two large upcoming projects.

On Monday, the city will be providing information about plans to replace the Richmond Bridge over Jock River in the village of Richmond. The bridge is located on McBean Street and a recent investigation revealed the structure does not meet current bridge-design standards.

On Tuesday, the city will be holding a public consultation on plans for the Bayshore-to-Moodie LRT, including presenting the recommended location for the future Moodie LRT Station.

Coun. Keith Egli, chair of the transportation committee, said it’s important for the public to come out to these types of events.

“When we’re going out on a public engagement event, it’s because we’re going to be doing something within your community,” he said. “These are things you’re going to see every day. Things that you’re going to use regularly, and the hope is that through the engagement process we get a better sense of what fits into your community.”

Public engagement sessions:

Richmond Bridge replacement

Monday: 7-9 p.m.

Dining Hall, Richmond Agricultural Society

6107 Perth St., Richmond