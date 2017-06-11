MPs with kids face challenges without parental leave

MP Christine Moore’s office has the usual hallmarks of a federal legislator’s workspace.

A collection of plaques and cards from constituents, reports and bills piled on top of others, a conference table and a television on which parliamentary debates play constantly.



But it also has a playpen and a bumbo chair and, asleep nestled in a stroller, Moore’s seven-week-old daughter, Laurence.



This is the second time since 33-year-old Moore was elected in 2011 that an infant has been a regular in her office, with her first child, Daphnée, born during the 2015 election.



When fellow NDP MP and leadership hopeful Niki Ashton announced last week that she was expecting, there was renewed attention, albeit brief, on the unique challenges that MPs must juggle when they’re also new parents.

MPs have no parental leave. An MP who misses more than 21 consecutive sitting days in the House can lose pay, unless they have certain medical issues — and pregnancy isn’t one of them.

Moore, who represents the rural Quebec riding of Abitibi-Témiscamingue, took a few weeks off before and after Laurence was born, but only because her doctor advised her not to travel.

“I was on sick leave because my medical recommendation forbade me from being (in Ottawa),” she says.



Moore’s riding is at least a six-hour drive from Ottawa. She says that, given the potentially short lifespan of a stint in the House of Commons, MPs can’t expect standard maternity leave. But, she says, a provision allowing MPs to work from their riding for a few months after giving birth would make a lot of sense.



“Our family is in our riding, our friends are in the riding, all the services — my doctor, my kids’ doctor — are in the riding.”



She says a lot of an MP’s work can be done electronically.

“We can access bills. We can read everything, so there are ways to make the work of the MP possible at a distance. We have the technology.”



Moore says small accommodations, like or convenient parking spaces or a place close to the House where women can nurse infants, require only quick phone calls but that bigger procedural changes, such telecommuting, have been thwarted by partisanship.

“It shouldn’t be the way it works. It should be, ‘We need to do this for women and there doesn’t need to be anything in exchange,” she says.

Nancy Peckford, executive director of Equal Voice, an organization trying to get more women to run, says some young women are leery because of the impact it would have on their families.

She says the House does need to change.

“What we have in place is totally inadequate and does not reflect the realities of a 21st-century workplace.”

She says any time an MP appears to get a perk or break it becomes a politicized, which can stall real progress. But as the House gets younger, she says, it’s time for that to change.