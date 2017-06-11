Neighbourhood potluck going continuously for nearly two decades

It’s been almost two decades since Britannia resident Caroline Balderston Parry approached a friend with the idea of starting a neighbourhood dinner.

“It was either ’97 or ’98,” Balderston Parry says as she prepares deviled eggs.

Now about 80 families are on the potluck’s e-mail list, and there are usually at least 10 people at each one. “It has happened almost with exception every two weeks,” she says. “Some people come all the time, and some people come once in a blue moon, but that’s fine.”

The concept is simple: every two weeks a different neighbour plays host, and the rest of the neighbourhood is invited and asked to bring a dish. The night of the dinner is determined by a three-day cycle: the first rotation is on a Tuesday, the next on a Wednesday, the third on a Thursday, before reverting to Tuesday.

“That way nobody gets left out,” Balderston Parry says.

Tonight, June 9, the potluck is on a Thursday, at the home of Bob and Jane and about 15 neighbours show up. For dinner there’s meat pie, chili, steamed vegetables, mashed potatoes and salad, among other dishes.

It’s one of the first warm nights of the year, so everyone is sitting out on the back porch. Neighbours know to arrive between 6:30 and 7 p.m.

Steve Bragg, the neighbour who manages the e-mail list, said the event is pretty easy to organize because you always have an equal number of dishes and attendees.

Though he says sometimes there are a lot of desserts and salads, and only one main dish.

“But there’s always beer and wine,” he says, with a laugh.

Bragg made a simple calendar with Google Spreadsheet for the year and then neighbours sign up for the night they want to host.

Bragg moved to the area relatively recently and says he liked the concept of a regular neighbourhood gathering.