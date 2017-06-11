Parks Canada gets big take-up for free passes

Parks Canada has issued more than 3.3 million passes for free admission at national parks this summer despite early concerns that Canadians didn’t understand the program.



A series of focus groups on the agency’s advertising campaigns earlier this year found that many Canadians were excited about free park admission but didn’t understand why they needed a pass.



The report from Corporate Research Associates, which was paid $42,000 for the focus groups, found some people were confused.



“While many expressed interest in having a Discovery Pass, participants questioned the purpose of the pass, and whether presentation of the physical card would be a requirement upon admission to a National Park,” the company wrote in a report to government.



The pass is a requirement for admission, but only one is needed per family.



In an email, Audrey Champagne, a spokesperson for Parks Canada said the free passes help them gauge numbers in advance.