Parks Canada gets big take-up for free passes
Initial survey showed Canadians didn't understand the purpose of the pass, but 3.3 million people have signed up.
Parks Canada has issued more than 3.3 million passes for free admission at national parks this summer despite early concerns that Canadians didn’t understand the program.
A series of focus groups on the agency’s advertising campaigns earlier this year found that many Canadians were excited about free park admission but didn’t understand why they needed a pass.
The report from Corporate Research Associates, which was paid $42,000 for the focus groups, found some people were confused.
“While many expressed interest in having a Discovery Pass, participants questioned the purpose of the pass, and whether presentation of the physical card would be a requirement upon admission to a National Park,” the company wrote in a report to government.
The pass is a requirement for admission, but only one is needed per family.
In an email, Audrey Champagne, a spokesperson for Parks Canada said the free passes help them gauge numbers in advance.
“It is important that Parks Canada understand how many visitors are planning to visit national parks and national historic sites in 2017,” she said. “By distributing passes, the agency is able to anticipate and monitor visitation to better serve visitors and make sure they have the best experience possible.”
She said the passes seem to have had a good pickup from campers with 3.3 million orders since Dec. 1, 2015.
In the email, she said people are being encouraged to make reservations in advance and consider less well know parks or visiting in off-peak times.
“The agency has also been encouraging shoulder-season visitation, as well as promoting less frequented but equally compelling Parks Canada places.”