Parliament Hill security officers continuing protest over lack of negotiations

Officers tasked with protecting Parliament Hill are continuing to add new elements to their uniform in protest of a government unwilling to sit down and negotiate with them.



Members of the Parliamentary Protective Service have started adding neon green hats and jeans to their uniform.

Roch Lapensée, president of the Security Services Employee Association, who represents the officers, said they have no other choice.

“That’s the only way we can send a message to the employer. We can’t strike on the Hill,” he said.

The government has declined to start negotiations with the union because they are attempting to have the three unions representing officers merged.

Lapensée said that process could take years and officer should not have to wait that long for a new contract.



“We all know that decision could take two or three years before it’s final and we’re not going to wait two or three years before a contract,” he said.

He said they’ve also filed complaints about the government’s behaviour with the labour board, but mostly they just want to be able to start negotiations.