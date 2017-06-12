Capital Taxi launches new app for passengers

Aiming to take Uber head on, Capital Taxi launched a new app of its own on Monday.



The app has many typical ridesharing features, including the ability to track and rate drivers, but it will also allow people to pay cash for rides.



Company president Marc André Way said the change is a major upgrade from previous offerings and will mean cabs get to customers quickly.

She said it combines GPS technology, smart tablets and a new dispatch approach to improve service.



“The combination of all these three together has made it so our response time is quiet quick, under five minutes

He said that, as opposed to Uber, the company won’t require riders to register credit cards.

“You don’t have to register a credit card from Day 1so you don’t have to worry about that risk,” he said. “They can pay through the app they can pay in the cab.”

He said the company wants to reach customers where they are, which is why they have also updated their text based dispatch and website.