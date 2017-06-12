Gender-neutral anthem bill still waiting in the Senate

The bill to give Canada a gender-neutral national anthem survived one brush with death, but another curtain call could be coming soon.

In one of his last acts in Parliament before his death, former Ottawa-Vanier MP Mauril Bélanger sponsored a bill to change the line “in all thy sons command” to a more inclusive “in all of us command.”

Last Thursday, the Senate voted down an amendment from Conservative Sen. Don Plett proposing an additional tweak to the line: “thou dost in us command.”

Sending an amended version of the bill back to the House of Commons would probably have killed it, because, under House rules, MPs would have been required to unanimously assign a new sponsor to the bill, in lieu of the deceased Bélanger — and that was not likely to happen..

Sen. Frances Lankin said there is no reason one more vote couldn’t take place to pass the bill.

“We’re sitting there ready to have a vote.”

Lankin said she believes some Conservative senators don’t want to see the bill passed and are hoping it dies if the House is prorogued this summer.

“I believe that is the intent of the few who want to keep delaying this.”



Lankin said it’s possible this bill will be moved through the Senate in a deal to get other legislation through, but she is not sure.

She said she also doesn’t understand why the bill can’t just be passed.

“People call it horse-trading and I don’t think we should do that. I think every bill deserves to be debated,” she said.

She said previous versions and attempts to change this going back 30 years have all stalled and it’s past time to make this change.