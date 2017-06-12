Inuit woman missing from Ottawa

Ottawa Police are seeking the public's help to find Mary Papatsie, a 39-year-old Ottawa woman.

Papatsie is Inuit and was last seen in the city in April 2017.

Sgt. Reno Rushford, of the Ottawa Police Missing Persons Unit, said that she was just reported missing, but police inquiries found she has not been seen in the city since April.

She was last known to live on Forward Avenue, in the Parkdale Avenue and Scott Street area.

Papatsie has long straight brown hair and a scar above her left eye from a piercing.

She measures between five-foot-two and five-foot-three and weighs between 140 and 160 pounds.