Ontario announces $14.65 million to help local public health units combat opioid crisis

The province has announced it will be providing additional funding for every board of health in Ontario to hire more front-line workers and will make more naloxone kits available in an attempt to tackle the opioid crisis.

Eric Hoskins, Minister of Health and Long-Term Care, made the announcement in Toronto on Monday.

The exact amount of money each board of health will get will depend on individual community needs, according to Laura Gallant, the minister’s press secretary.

“But we are expecting an average of two to three new local front-line workers per public health unit,” she said in an email.

Donna Casey, spokesperson for Ottawa Public Health, said the organization welcomes the provincial funding announcement, “which will allow us to expand supports for people impacted by opioid addiction and overdose.”

The province will also be distributing more naloxone kits free of charge to at-risk populations, through the help of the local public health units.

The kits will be distributed based on need, but the province expects there will be more than 6,500 extra kits a month, according to David Jensen, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care.

Shelters, outreach organizations, AIDS organizations and community health centres will be able to access the kits by going through their local public health unit and getting training, Jensen said.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson was in Toronto Monday to participate in the Mayor’s Table on Opioids, along with mayors from 10 Ontario Cities.

The roundtable discussion included representatives from the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care, Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services, and Ministry of Children and Youth Services.