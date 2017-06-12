Ottawa pledges money to gender-equality projects

Grassroots groups across the country are getting a spending boost for projects meant to make Canada’s next 150 years more equal for women.

Status of Women Minister Maryan Monsef announced $18 million in funding for 50 programs across the country with women’s groups, as a 150th initiative.



“Projects they are leading will benefit from these dollars so we can get closer and closer to equality in this country,” she said.



The Liberal government has been criticized in the last week for a new feminist approach to foreign aid that came without any new funding, while at the same time massively increase defence spending.

Monsef said the government’s approach is to make gender equality a part of every program, every ministry.



She said the new program is going to invest in local organizations, which she argued the previous government had all but abandoned.



“Evidence points to a really important correlation between gender equality and the health of grassroots organizations in countries, so what we are doing is investing in communities.”



Among the local organizations receiving funding are Harmony House in Ottawa, the Lowertown Community Resource Centre’s City for all Women initiative and the Ottawa Coalition to End Violence Against Women, which will get $399,500 to look at a case review model for sexual assault cases.



The review model, which is being looked at in Ottawa allows sexual assault advocates to review police files to see where improvements could be made for victims.



Sunny Marriner, with the coalition, said they’ll be helping communities who are interested in the idea move forward, whether they are ready to set one up or just want to kick tires on the idea.

“It’s pretty much anywhere in the whole strata right up to training the team.”



Marriner said being included by the government in the announcement is a major step.