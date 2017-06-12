Ottawa Public Library offering free WiFi all summer

No need to have a library card to access the Ottawa Public Library’s Wi-Fi network this summer.

The library will be offering free Internet access to everyone in the city at its 33 branches for four months starting June 19. That includes visitors and tourists coming to the capital from out of town.

To access the network on your device, simply login using “OPL-BPO” as both the card number and pin.

These credentials well also give you access to a large variety of online publications.