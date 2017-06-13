All Ottawa fire stations trained to carry naloxone kits

As of Tuesday afternoon, all fire stations in Ottawa, both urban and rural, have the capacity to administer naloxone to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

At least two firefighters from each station have received the training to administer the drug through a nasal spray, according to Ottawa Fire Chief Gerry Pingitor, who said every fire truck will now have the drug on board.

“Forty-five stations have sufficient firefighters trained in order for us to deploy it on our frontline apparatuses,” he said shortly after the last cohort of firefighters finished writing their final exams.

Naloxone, sold under the brand name Narcan, can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, such as from fentanyl or carfentanyl, for up to an hour. All Ottawa paramedics and police officers already carry the drug.

This announcement comes a day after Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson met with mayors from across the province and several government ministers to discuss the opioid crisis in Ontario.

“We talked about everything from the costs that the municipalities are bearing as a result of the increased incidents of drug overdose, obviously there’s a cost to the kits, there’s a cost to the training,” he said, adding they also spoke about the need for more accurate and quicker data.

According to the most recent data, Ottawa recorded approximately 45 overdose deaths in 2015, Watson said.