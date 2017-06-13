Annual update on community housing coming to city council

New standards put in place in 2016 ensure community housing residents in the eastern part of town get the same level of service as community housing residents in the western part of town, according to Coun. Mathieu Fleury.

Fleury sits as chair of the Ottawa Community Housing Corporation (OCHC) board of directors, which will presents its annual report for 2016 to city council on Wednesday.

OCHC is run as an arm’s-length organization that has the City of Ottawa as its only shareholder. It owns 15,000 units across the city in nearly 950 building. It has 32,000 tenants.

Fleury said one of the main changes last year was the corporation’s having implemented a single phone number for all service requests that is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Fleury said previously tenants would have to call multiple numbers to reach someone and it caused problems.

“Every individual had a desk phone number, a mobile phone number,” he said. “There was too much information, too many points of contact, and we came across issues where cases were dropped.”

Or else several people would receive the request and create multiple work orders for the same case, he said.

Last March, OCHC implemented its Integrated Pest Management, which involved a dedicated team, in-house treatment and tenant education. According to the report, 96 per cent of work orders were completed on-time.

Fleury said OCHC has also improved its response times for maintenance requests. “We have now better standards of how we respond. The time of response for each type of work we do,” Fleury said.