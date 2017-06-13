Conservative MP demands independent investigation of Ottawa bureaucrat

A Conservative MP wants a fully independent investigation of an Ottawa public servant who appears to have deleted emails mentioning the Liberal Party after an access-to-information request came looking for them.



Information Commissioner Suzanne Legault highlighted the issue in her annual report, delivered earlier this week.



The information request was seeking emails that mentioned “Liberal Party” and that were sent from the account of an employee at Shared Services Canada, the government’s information technology department.



In response to that request, 12 pages of emails were turned over, but a later search found 398 emails had been deleted. The issue has been referred to Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould.

Regina Conservative MP Tom Lukiwski raised the issue in the House and said the government needs to deliver those emails. He said Wilson-Raybould also needs to recuse herself.



“It’s a clear conflict of interest for a Liberal cabinet minister to be even discussing a course of action to take,” he said.



Lukiwski said the case should be turned over to the Director of Public Prosecution for an independent review that won’t be tainted with partisan issues.

The person being accused is connected to the provincial Liberal Party, but Lukiwski said the Liberal government should still be a great distance from the investigation.



“I don’t know what’s contained in those emails. I don’t know if they would be embarrassing to the government.”

Lukiwski also put a motion forward asking for the government to produce all of those deleted emails.