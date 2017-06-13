Hate crimes specifically targeting Muslims rose in 2015

Hate crimes in all their ugly forms rose again in Canada according to the latest numbers from Statistics Canada, with attacks targeting Muslims rising considerably.



The agency released 2015 numbers on hate crimes showing a five per cent jump overall, but hate crimes targeting Muslims rose 61 per cent with 99 incidents in 2014 and 159 in 2015.



Amira Elghawaby, communications director of the National Council of Canadian Muslims, said the numbers are troubling but in line with reports they have been hearing.



“To see that reflected in the numbers is important, because at least it means it’s being reported to police,” she said.



The council, which has seen a continued rise in 2016 and 2017, encourages people across the country to report hate crimes to them and to police.



Elghawaby said finding a solution to the problem will require more timely and publicly available statistics, particularly from local police forces.

“They should be keeping those stats and they should be releasing all of those stats to the public. Ottawa police does not currently release publicly their data on hate crimes,” she said.



Ottawa had the fifth highest rate for hate crimes in the country at a rate of 7.3 crimes per 100,000 people. That was behind Thunder Bay, Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, Hamilton and Peterborough.

Elghawaby said the results also show politicians need to guard against inflamed rhetoric. She said the federal election in 2015 was a particularly bad time, with politicians talking about a barbaric-cultural- practices hotline.

“Muslims were frequently being talked about in a negative way, by Stephen Harper, in particular, but others as well,” she said. “That may have been in a factor in seeing this rise in anti-Muslim crimes.”



Conservative MP Tony Clement was asked about that on Tuesday and rejected the notion his party had anything to do with the rise.