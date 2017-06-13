Three Ottawa beaches opening this weekend, Petrie Island closed to swimmers

Most of Ottawa's beaches will be officially open starting this weekend, but high water has delayed the opening of Petrie Island.

Starting Saturday, lifeguards will be on duty at Britannia, Westboro and Mooney's Bay beaches from noon to 7 p.m. daily.

But there will be no lifeguards on duty at Petrie Island and the beach will have a "no swim" advisory until the city can complete repairs of the beach, following the flooding earlier this spring.

However, Carivibe, a Caribbean culture festival, will go ahead as planned at Petrie Island on Saturday, according to a City of Ottawa media release.

Ottawa Public Health monitors the water quality at the city's supervised beaches ans posts daily water quality results online. A no-swim advisory is issued if high levels of bacteria are found.