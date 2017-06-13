Parks Canada says they can cope with increased demand this summer

Parks Canada insists its ready for a wave of new visitors coming to national parks this year to take advantage of the free-admission program.

In the 2015-2016 year, which is the last that numbers are available, the agency welcomed just over 23 million people to parks across the country.



The agency has given out 3.3 million discovery passes, allowing free admission to parks, which could swell numbers even higher this year.



Audrey Champagne, a spokesperson for the agency, said they’re not speculating on what the number of visitors this year could be. She said they believe they will be able to balance the visitors with the goal of protecting the parks.

“The agency has successfully managed this balance for over 100 years and will continue to do so in 2017 and beyond,” she said in an email.

She said they’ll be encouraging people to visit less well known areas in the park, visit in shoulder seasons and go to the less popular parks.

She said they’re also staffing up to make sure things go smoothly.