CRTC approves licence for Indigenous radio station in Ottawa

A new radio station in Ottawa will serve the city’s urban Indigenous population, the CRTC announced Wednesday.

The station, is among five licences the CRTC granted for stations in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto and Ottawa.

The stations in both Ottawa and Toronto will be operated by First Peoples Radio Inc, a non-profit corporation established by the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN).

The other stations will be operated by Northern Native Broadcasting Inc, in Vancouver and Aboriginal Multi-Media Society of Alberta, in Edmonton and Calgary.

According to a CRTC release, as part of the requirements to get the licences, the programming of all five stations “must reflect the communities they serve, include a large portion of local content, such as news and deal with specific concerns of Indigenous people in the regions in question.”

“This decision comes at a crucial time, not only because it comes in the wake of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s report, but also because of the many major issues that affect these communities, such as the disappearance and murder of Indigenous women, water quality on some reserves and Indigenous youth suicides,” CRTC chair and CEO Jean-Pierre Blais said in a statement.

Part of the spoken programming will also be in Indigenous languages, according to the release.