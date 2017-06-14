Fast with Muslims: Campaign aims to remove misconceptions about Islam

For 17 hours on Tuesday, Tony Pinto got a first-hand understanding of the meaning of Ramadan.

Pinto, a Brazilian-Canadian Catholic, spent the day fasting with his friend Muhammad Malik, a Pakistani-Canadian Muslim, and Malik’s family.

“I felt that I was kind of doing something good, so it gave me the strength to go throughout the day,” Pinto said.

Pinto and Malik live in the same neighbourhood in Barrhaven.

“We heard that they’re all doing this Ramadan and it’s tough for them, and the kids talk about it at school,” Pinto said.

So Pinto decided to ask Malik if he could try too.

“He said, ‘OK, come over at 3:30 in the morning,’”

During Ramadan — which runs from May 27 to June 24 this year — healthy adult Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, abstaining from food or drink, including water, and also give to charity.

Pinto and Malik are part of a wider cross-country campaign called “Fast with Muslims.” It’s designed to debunk misconceptions about Islam.

New data released by Statistics Canada on Tuesday showed hate crimes that target Muslims rose 61 per cent in 2015.

“It’s about giving an opportunity to our fellow Canadian brothers and sisters to experience what fasting is and what a Muslim really goes through,” Ottawa Imam Imtiaz Ahmed said of the campaign while joining Pinto, Malik and Malik’s family to break their fast. “Remaining hungry and thirsty is one part of fasting, but the other part is self-control and discipline and thinking of those who are less fortunate.”

Tuesday’s fast officially ended at 8:53 p.m. with everyone eating a date and drinking a glass of milk, following the tradition of the Prophet Muhammad.

“This creates a priming, I call it, priming for the stomach. So you eat a little bit, but don’t stuff all at once,” Malik said.

Then prayer before a larger meal.

Malik said he was impressed that Pinto had lasted all day. He had advised stopping around 2 p.m. for Pinto's first time.