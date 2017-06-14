Watson says more work to be done to prevent overdoses

Mayor Jim Watson said Wednesday that Ottawa’s fight against a surge of opioid overdoses is just beginning and will likely take much more time to solve.

“We have to be vigilant and we have to be aware this is not going to be a problem that is solved in a week or even a year,” he said.



Watson gave councillors an update on the city’s progress on the crisis at a meeting Wednesday. He said there would be more resources available at festivals this summer to respond quickly to overdoses.

He said he hopes people will avoid drugs altogether, but wants people to be safe if they are using.

“My hope if that people take every precaution possible.”

He said 4,000 naloxone kits, which can prevent overdoses from becoming fatal, have been handed out from 160 city pharmacies, but he said he still expects more overdoses this year.