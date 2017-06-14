Report on implementation plan for new Ottawa central library delayed

A report on the recommended implementation plan for the new Ottawa central library will not be tabled as expected later this month, according to a memo sent Wednesday.

In a letter to Ottawa’s city council and public library board trustees, Steven Willis, general manager of planning, infrastructure and economic development, said a report on the recommended Implementation Plan for the Central Library Development Project was delayed because “the necessary project approvals and authorities from various departments and agencies in the Government of Canada are still under active consideration.”

On Feb. 8, city council approved the project, site and procurement model for a new joint central library facility with Library and Archives Canada, pending federal approval.

At the time, city staff were given “specific direction with respect to land acquisition, a disposal strategy for the current Main Library building, and direction to proceed with a parking study for the new site,” according to the memo.