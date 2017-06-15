Committee approves pilot project for student garbage in Sandy Hill

The community and protective services committee approved a two-year pilot Thursday that would limit the waste at so-called “bunkhouses” in Sandy Hill.

According to a staff report, recent conversions of traditional single-family homes into student houses with as many as 20 bedrooms, dubbed “bunkhouses,” has led to an increase in accumulated waste and storage challenges.

The report says these houses put out excessive amounts of waste, which leads to increases city costs including “the large amount of waste collected, staff time enforcing solid waste guidelines and property garbage management infractions.”

So the committee has agreed to amend the property maintenance bylaw and the property standards bylaw to limit the number of waste and recycling containers to eight per property, and require their storage in back or side yards, or if necessary, in an enclosed location in the front yard.