Crews from other cities, medical tent, among emergency measures for Canada Day

Emergency crews will be brought in from other cities to meet the expected demand over Canada Day weekend as hundreds of thousands of people flood into Ottawa.

Anthony Dimonte, General Manager for Emergency and Protective Services gave that information along with other security details to a city committee Thursday.

Planning for this year’s Canada Day celebrations started more than a year ago, Mayor Jim Watson said last Friday, and the city is expecting half a million people in the core for Canada Day celebrations.

Planning for large scale events, like Canada Day requires co-ordination between a large number of services including: the city’s emergency operations centre, Ottawa Police, Fire and Paramedics Services, OPP, RCMP, OC Transpo, Traffic management, among others.

On Thursday, Dimonte said Ottawa will contract paramedics from other jurisdictions to ensure adequate coverage outside the core in Ottawa’s rural communities.

“We’re ensuring those that are on our borders, we’re not tapping into them. We’re actually leapfrogging them and looking at municipalities further out,” he said, including Kingston.

Dimonte said the city will also have a specialized medical team set-up downtown to limit the strain on hospitals.

“It’s a big tent you can set-up close by that can take care of up to 40 patients with doctors and nurses,” he said. “They’ll be able to handle a lot of the load that won’t have to go into the hospitals.”

He emphasized that residents will see a higher police presence and added security measure this year.