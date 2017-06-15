Heritage Minister has confidence despite stall on library project

The minister responsible for Library and Archives Canada said the agency’s is showing “tremendous leadership” even as a plan for a federal-municipal library facility is apparently stalled.

The city received an update on plans to move ahead with the library, after council selected a site near LeBreton Flats for the new building. The facility is meant to split space between Library and Archives and the city’s new main downtown library.

Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly would only say on Thursday that they were working on the issue.



“We’re in close discussions with the City of Ottawa through Library and Archives,” she said. “The CEO of Library and Archives Guy Berthiaume has shown tremendous leadership on this question.”

When councillors approved the site, they asked staff to prepare a detailed implementation plan.