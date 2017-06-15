NDP MP calls for National Aboriginal Day to be stat holiday
MP Georgina Jolibois said day would be opportunity to celebrate Indigenous cultures.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
An NDP MP wants Canadians across the country celebrating National Aboriginal Day next week and in future years she wants them doing it as a statutory holiday.
MP Georgina Jolibois said making the day a statutory holiday would celebrate Indigenous culture and help Canadians reflect on our shared history.
“This recognition is necessary for reconciliation and for a renewed and sincere Nation to Nation relationship.”
Liberal MP Robert-Falcon Ouellette introduced a petition in the house earlier this year calling for the same change. The day falls on June 21 each year and making it a holiday was also a recommendation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.
Jolibois said she believes the government wants a renewed relationship with Indigenous people and hopes they will support this idea.
“When I hear the words nation to nation from the Prime Minister, those words resonate in my heart. Those words resonate with our elders and youth throughout Canada.”
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
What the jury didn't hear: William Sandeson texted a friend saying he wanted to kill his girlfriend
-
'I never heard brakes:' Woman dead after being hit by CN train in Bedford
-
Nova Scotia's latest millionaire lotto winner looking forward to retirement and a new house
-
Appeal court tosses murder conviction of N.S. man who burned body of girlfriend