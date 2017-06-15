News / Ottawa

NDP MP calls for National Aboriginal Day to be stat holiday

MP Georgina Jolibois said day would be opportunity to celebrate Indigenous cultures.

NDP MP MP Georgina Jolibois speaks during a press conference at the House of Commons on June 14, 2017. Jolibois has introduced a private member's bill that would make National Aboriginal Day a statutory holiday

Ryan Tumilty / Metro

An NDP MP wants Canadians across the country celebrating National Aboriginal Day next week and in future years she wants them doing it as a statutory holiday.

MP Georgina Jolibois said making the day a statutory holiday would celebrate Indigenous culture and help Canadians reflect on our shared history.

“This recognition is necessary for reconciliation and for a renewed and sincere Nation to Nation relationship.”

Liberal MP Robert-Falcon Ouellette introduced a petition in the house earlier this year calling for the same change. The day falls on June 21 each year and making it a holiday was also a recommendation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Jolibois said she believes the government wants a renewed relationship with Indigenous people and hopes they will support this idea.  

“When I hear the words nation to nation from the Prime Minister, those words resonate in my heart. Those words resonate with our elders and youth throughout Canada.”

