NDP MP calls for National Aboriginal Day to be stat holiday

An NDP MP wants Canadians across the country celebrating National Aboriginal Day next week and in future years she wants them doing it as a statutory holiday.



MP Georgina Jolibois said making the day a statutory holiday would celebrate Indigenous culture and help Canadians reflect on our shared history.

“This recognition is necessary for reconciliation and for a renewed and sincere Nation to Nation relationship.”



Liberal MP Robert-Falcon Ouellette introduced a petition in the house earlier this year calling for the same change. The day falls on June 21 each year and making it a holiday was also a recommendation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Jolibois said she believes the government wants a renewed relationship with Indigenous people and hopes they will support this idea.