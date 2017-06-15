Ottawa Public Health getting $350,000 to fight opioid crisis

Ottawa Public Health will be getting $350,000 from a new pot of money announced earlier this week to help tackle Ontario’s opioid crisis.

In a letter to Shad Qadri, chair of the city’s Board of Health, Health Minister Dr. Eric Hoskins said the province will provide the additional base funding to create new staff positions to support local opioid-response initiatives.

The additional staff will help increase access to naloxone in the community, a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, by facilitating “naloxone distribution to community-based organizations and work on early warning and surveillance of opioid overdoses,” the letter says.

On Wednesday, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson told city council that the money will be used to hire four or five full-time-equivalent public health staff.