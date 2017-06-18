The distinction of "us" versus "our" slows gender neutral anthem in the senate

Sen. Frances Lankin said all of these amendments and changes have just been an attempt to kill the changes some senators don’t want to see.



“As we are even closer to the end of the session, this is just untenable stalling tactics,” she said.



The amendments the senators have offered could create a significant problem if they were to pass. If the bill goes back to the House of Commons changed, it would need a new sponsor since Bélanger has passed away.



Procedure requires that happen with unanimous consent, which is unlikely because many MPs voted against the original bill. Enverga said in a statement sent to Metro he’s simply trying to write the best bill possible.



“It’s important to make sure, as responsible parliamentarians, that we take the time and complete our due diligence before passing this – or any bill – in to law.”



Lankin said she believes Enverga’s amendment will fail when a vote takes place Monday. She said whether the bill finally passes the Senate will come down to negotiations between parties this week.



“There are a number of private members’ bills that people are hoping will get voted on and at some point the leaders are going to have to talk about what they agree to get done.”