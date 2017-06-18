News / Ottawa

Ottawa under tornado watch as severe storms expected

Environment Canada warns conditions are right this afternoon.

A photo made on December 23, 2015 and posted on Twitter shows a tornado touches down south of Clarksdale, Mississippi.

AFP PHOTO/Wiley DeLoach

A photo made on December 23, 2015 and posted on Twitter shows a tornado touches down south of Clarksdale, Mississippi.

Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for the City of Ottawa.

The agency said it’s expecting multiple thunderstorms this afternoon that could come with heavy downpours, damaging wind, hail and the threat of tornadoes.

In an alert posted on its website, Environment Canada said such warnings come when the conditions are right: “Tornado watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes.”

