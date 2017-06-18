Ottawa under tornado watch as severe storms expected
Environment Canada warns conditions are right this afternoon.
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for the City of Ottawa.
The agency said it’s expecting multiple thunderstorms this afternoon that could come with heavy downpours, damaging wind, hail and the threat of tornadoes.
In an alert posted on its website, Environment Canada said such warnings come when the conditions are right: “Tornado watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes.”
