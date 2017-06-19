Get ready: Summer OC Transpo changes may affect your commute

OC Transpo will be starting its summer service on Sunday, including a new round of route changes that might affect the number on the front of the bus you take to work.

As of Sunday, 15 bus routes will have new numbers, 43 routes will see changes to service, and a brand new route, 179, will be launched.

Among the route-number changes, say goodbye to the 1, which will become the 6. The Confederation Line will be known as Line 1 when it opens.

Route 41, which travels between Hurdman and Walkley, will become the 291; the 121, which goes between Hurdman and Blair, will become the 42; and the 146, which goes between South Keys and Billings Bridge, will become the 92.

The new 179 will provide peak-period service for the new offices and shops at CitiGate in Barrhaven.

There will also be changes at Hurdman Station: buses will move to a new bus platform next to the Confederation Line platform.

These changes, which were first announced last June, are the latest in Ottawa’s planned transit overhaul as the city gets ready for the LRT in 2018.

Throughout the year, the city has been adjusting its route numbers in an effort to harmonize the bus and rail systems.

Understanding the route numbers

Most bus route numbers are organized by geography. For instance, buses in the 30s, 130s and 230s will always end in Orleans, while buses in the 70s, 170s and 270s will always end in Barrhaven.

Buses in the 100s will not connect to the Confederation Line.