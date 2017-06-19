Ottawa police conducting major training exercises this week
Officers will be working on responses to nuclear, biological, chemical explosives.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ottawa police will be participating in a training exercise this week that they say is no cause for alarm.
Over three days, police will be working with several partner organizations that deal with chemical biological, radiological and nuclear explosives.
On Tuesday they will be around the VIA Rail station on Tremblay Road and on Wednesday and Thursday they will be at the research farm near Woodroofe and Fallowfield.
The public may see a lot of emergency vehicles in those areas on those days, but police say there’s nothing to be concerned about.